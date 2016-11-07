The biggest telecoms issue in Zimbabwe is now a reality, welcome SI 137 of 2016: the Infrastructure Sharing Regulation

0
Tech
November 7, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2016/11/biggest-telecoms-issue-zimbabwe-now-reality-welcome-si-137-2016-infrastructure-sharing-regulation/ target=_blank >The biggest telecoms issue in Zimbabwe is now a reality, welcome SI 137 of 2016: the Infrastructure Sharing Regulation</a>
By

By Batsirai Chikadaya

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, has, after consultation with the Regulating Authority (POTRAZ) passed a new regulation, Statutory Instrument 137 of 2016 for Infrastructure Sharing. which applies to telecommunication license holders in Zimbabwe. The regulations were quietly passed on Friday 4 November on what is probably the biggest telecoms issue in Zimbabwe. […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
The biggest telecoms issue in Zimbabwe is now a reality, welcome SI 137 of 2016: the Infrastructure Sharing Regulation

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostThe biggest telecoms issue in Zimbabwe is now a reality, welcome SI 137 of 2016: the Infrastructure Sharing Regulation
Older PostThe biggest telecoms issue in Zimbabwe is now a reality, welcome SI 137 of 2016: the Infrastructure Sharing Regulation

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Is the market ready for bond notes?