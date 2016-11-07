By Batsirai Chikadaya

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, has, after consultation with the Regulating Authority (POTRAZ) passed a new regulation, Statutory Instrument 137 of 2016 for Infrastructure Sharing. which applies to telecommunication license holders in Zimbabwe. The regulations were quietly passed on Friday 4 November on what is probably the biggest telecoms issue in Zimbabwe. […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

The biggest telecoms issue in Zimbabwe is now a reality, welcome SI 137 of 2016: the Infrastructure Sharing Regulation

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed