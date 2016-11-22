The complicated nature of establishing your own business in Zimbabwe

By Anne Smee

NEW statistics released this month have shown that Zimbabwe ranks very low on the World Banks Doing Business Index’s starting a business list (coming in at 183 of the 190 developed nations included in the rankings).

This is a drop in Zimbabwe’s position since the last statistics were released by the organisation, and is considered a reflection on just how difficult it is to start your own business in the country. However many critics and commentators believe that it is time for this to change.

Time for Reform

Starting your own business in Zimbabwe involves a large amount of bureaucratic red tape. As well as ensuring the obvious things are taken care of, as you would in all countries, such as ensuring you have hired competent staff to support you and that your business is protected with an adequate level of business insurance, there are also a lot of hidden hurdles to jump. In fact, many critics suggest that the red tape involved in setting up a business in Zimbabwe is so confusing and costly that it is prohibitive to most people. Registering a new company in Zimbabwe requires 9 different procedures and can take up to 90 days using the formal government channels, making it the most complicated country to establish your own business in in all of Africa.

Improving National Finances

One of the main reasons for the country’s drop in the World Bank rankings is the slow pace of their reforms, which the Bank deemed were required to make the Zimbabwe economy competitive on the global market. Zimbabwe needs to move to a free market model, where setting up a business is easy and encouraged for those coming out of business school and university, but the government seems reluctant to make these changes. Zimbabwe is a country rife with small business opportunities: as a nation with a passion for fashion, and a growing interest in the convenience of fast food, for example, there are plenty of small business models that would be easy to adopt and have a proven captive audience, yet the bureaucratic process involved in establishing these types of businesses means that many people are either choosing not to, or are setting up their businesses under the radar, without the relevant business documentation. This is actually costing the government more money than they are earning from their business registration process, as unregistered businesses are avoiding paying tax and other charges.

Make a Change

It is difficult to understand why the process of starting a company in Zimbabwe is so complicated. Where governments make company registration easy, more entrepreneurs come forward to start their own businesses in the formal sector. This creates more good jobs for those large numbers of people in the country that are unemployed whilst also generating more revenue for the government. This governmental revenue stream would otherwise remain untapped if businesses continue to set up under the radar as a result of complicated government process. Unemployment remains rife in Zimbabwe, as a result of the country’s poor economy, meaning that more unemployed individuals than ever are turning to establishing their own small businesses in order to make a living. However securing the finance to establish these businesses is very difficult. The minimum amount that it can cost in Zimbabwe to simply register your own business is US$105, however this will increase considerably if you wish to set up a larger business with staff or if you wish to set up a business in one of the industries currently protected by the government, such as mining. This, of course, does not include all the other costs involved in establishing a business, which can run to thousands of dollars. Much easier then, particularly if you are already unemployed and have no income stream, to set up under the radar, at least in the short term: but not good news for our economy.

It seems clear that what Zimbabwe needs is reform at the highest level in order to encourage more people to establish their own businesses and unleash their entrepreneurial flair. This would be a great way of improving both the government’s currently difficult financial situation, and the high levels of unemployment currently being experienced in the country.

Anne Smee is a freelance writer