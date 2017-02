By Edwin Chabuka

As you may have read from our most recent post, Google is on a mission to train 1 million Africans on fundamental IT skills. Zimbabwe is also included in this road map and here are a few more details on what exactly this is and how it’s going to take place. Why has this seemingly […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

The full scoop on Google’s mission to train 1 million Africans

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed