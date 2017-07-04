The rise of Ovidy Karuru

ZIMBABWE captain Ovidy Karuru has proven himself worthy of the armband by putting in top-notch performances in the ongoing COSAFA Castle Cup.

His latest contribution to his national team was scoring the opening goal in Zimbabwe’s 2-1 victory over Swaziland on Sunday, to add to his hat-trick against Seychelles and bring his tally to a total of six goals thus far.

The AmaZulu attacker especially impressed Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa with his versatility and reliabilty.

ALSO READ: Karuru attracts PSL interest

“Karuru is a very talented player who is able to play in so many positions. We can use him as a wide midfielder, behind the strikers or even as a striker because he is also very good in front of goal,” coach Chidzambwa told reporters.

The Zimbabwe mentor also explains how Karuru’s influence in attack made the difference in Sunday’s quarter-final game.

“We started the second half badly and gave away a very easy goal that was a result of some poor positional play by one of the central defenders.

“We then made tactical changes to push Ovidy more upfront and we then regained control of the game and from one of the many corners and free kicks we forced, our dead-ball specialist Ocean [Mushure] sent a cross which Knox [Mutizwa] headed in.”

Karuru and his team will be in action again on Wednesday night when they face Lesotho in their semi-final at Moruleng Stadium. – kickoff.com