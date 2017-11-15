‘The situation has moved to another level’: Zimbabwe Defence Forces statement in full

“As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy”.
ZIMBABWE Defence Forces spokesman Major General Sibusisiwe Moyo has addressed the nation after troops took over the state broadcaster ZBC. Read his statement in full.
“Good morning Zimbabwe
Fellow Zimbabweans. Following the address we made on 13 November 2017, which we believe our main broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and the Herald were directed not to publicise, the situation in our country has moved to another level.
Firstly we wish to assure our nation, His Excellency, the president of the republic of Zimbabwe and commander in chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, comrade R G Mugabe and his family, are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.
We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice.