So, we’re frequently asked about the state of the technology ecosystem in Zimbabwe, by people in Zimbabwe as well as people outside: The diaspora trying to understand what’s going on at home better People outside Zimbabwe trying to do things here: usually investment, but also NGO/Donor types Embassies in Zimbabwe Business analysts looking to report on (usually listed) companies in Zimbabwe […]
Articles appeared first on Techzim;
The state of tech in Zimbabwe (February 2017)
Read more here:: Techzim Feed