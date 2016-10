By L.S.M Kabweza

About a month ago, we were unhappy that the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange switched off their very useful website. In Zimbabwe data that should be accessible in a straightforward way, thanks to living in the age of the internet, is frustratingly hard to get. In fact, even at the risk of being accused of having an Africa is a country mindset, […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange data is alive on the internet. Here’s where it is

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed