This Astra lives up to its star status  

IT’S always hard to change people’s perceptions but when it comes to the South African car-buying public, it’s a near impossibility. I mention this because one of the best medium-sized hatchbacks on sale, the new Opel Astra, remains a relatively rare sight on our roads.

A few months’ back, I tested the Astra 1,4T Sport manual and was sufficiently impressed to identify it as the closest competitor yet to the segment-leading Golf 7. In some respects, not least standard equipment levels, it’s the Opel that sets the pace, and let it be known that in refinement terms, the gap to the Golf is very narrow.

Now, I’ve had the chance to drive the Astra 1,4T Enjoy fitted with auto transmission and I’m even more impressed. The days of small engines not working well with auto transmissions are long gone if this combination is representative, in general terms, of the modern breed.

Part of the reason lies in the benefits of turbo-charging which sees this diminutive 1.4 put out a substantial 110kW but much more important is the meaty torque peak of 245Nm which is available all the way from 2 000 to 4 000 rpm.

It’s this slug of torque that helps overcome the inherent low speed laziness (call it ‘slip’ if you will) of a conventional torque converter gearbox such that in this application, throttle response is always lively.

Having six gears certainly helps as it means gaps in the ratios can be closed down to keep the motor in its best-working band. Happily, the extra shifts for the most part are executed quickly and smoothly with just an occasional clunk being evident on slowing down to a near stand-still.

Step-off is brisk and the box learns your driving mood so holds onto gears longer in response to enthusiastic use of the right foot. Manual override is also available via the simple expedient of moving the chromed shifter across the gate but I do feel the fitment of paddle-shifters would make matters even more pleasing.

Given the unobtrusive nature of the transmission and the fact that it does not obviously blunt the get-up-and-go inherent in the turbo motor, it would be my choice over the manual, especially if lots of urban running is encountered. For the record, the auto will get to 100 km/h in 9s and head on towards 215km/h.

I have no idea why, but this worthy engine sounds different under load when attached to the auto box as compared with the manual. Regardless, unless the rev limits are explored, the decibel count is pleasingly low and the motor spins smoothly and with minimal turbo lag.

It’s mostly unobtrusive nature contributes to the excellent refinement levels which are founded in very effective isolation of wind, mechanical and road-induced disturbances. Further, the suspension is free of clunks and offers a nicely-judged balance between comfort and control. The general feel is of a much more expensive car, albeit that the Opel doesn’t quite match the bank vault feel of the Golf 7 nor the chassis composure in extremes, doubtless a function of being equipped with a torsion beam rear axle rather than a multi-link set-up.

Passenger and luggage space is excellent, comfort levels are fine thanks to decently-bolstered seats and the general level of fit and finish is very good with lots of nicely-textured soft-touch surfaces around. If anything lets the cabin down, it’s the rather chintzy-looking black patterned fabric used on the seats. I’m also not a fan – and this is a very subjective comment – of the oddly- calibrated and widely-spaced primary instrument cluster nor of the dearth of oddments space up front.

Equipment levels are amazing and include Bluetooth, parking proximity warning with camera, hill hold, a large central infotainment touchscreen (R 4.0 Intellilink) with multiple connectivity, cruise control, electric everything, central locking and more. A visit to www.opel.co.za will tell you all and give you an even better idea why this Astra represents very good value for money.

If the interior is well finished, the paintwork too is up with the best being endowed with a lovely, smooth and glossy surface that highlights the curvaceous panels of the Astra. Panel gaps too are spot on although the shut line of the tailgate where it butts up to the roof is surprisingly wide (as designed) compared with the doors, for example.

Finally, I’m sure many readers will want to know about fuel consumption as there’s a common belief that slush boxes trigger greater thirst than manual boxes. According to the consumption readout of the comprehensive information display which is curiously (for a German car) calibrated in km/l, a 120km/h cruise reflects 13.8 km/litre (7.2l/100km) while urban traffic conditions yield 12.0km/ (8.3l/100km).

To say I was again impressed by GM’s new Astra is an understatement. In automatic configuration, it proved to be even better than the manual. It also brakes well, steers very nicely, has loads of safety equipment and most significantly, it is the current European Car of the Year. For me, that’s the most meaningful of all car awards and tells you all you need to know.

Footnote: As a youngster in Zimbabwe, I well remember seeing lots of Opels on the roads, not least the large Kapitan model, invariably painted in a rather ghastly milk chocolate brown, as well as the mid-size Rekord in station wagon guise and mostly painted in a distinctive royal blue. Subsequently, many Astra models in particular have found a home in Zimbabwe. Sadly, prevailing trading conditions preclude local GM importer Autoworld from adding the Opel brand to their current Chevrolet and Isuzu portfolios. For now, let’s just say that this could well be something to look forward to given the renaissance of the Opel brand in recent times.

