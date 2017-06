By L.S.M Kabweza

A Zimbabwean entrepreneur based in the UK, Pasi William Sachiti, has built a self-driving delivery car which he says will be ready for the streets in just 6 months from now. The car, aptly called Kar-Go, uses artificial intelligence to drive itself around delivering packages to homes and can deliver up to a dozen of […]

This Zimbabwean has built a self-driving car in the UK. And it will be on the streets in 6 months

