Thomas Mapfumo’s SA tour postponed

EXILED musician Thomas Tafirenyika Mapfumo who was scheduled to tour South Africa this month has moved the shows to next March.According to statement from the organiser of the shows Jimmy Jimalo Entertainment, the postpone was necessitated by the need to decongest their festive season programs.

Jimmy Jimalo said during the festive season most Zimbabweans travelled home for the holidays and it would not be wise to congest their program.

“It is with regret that we inform the public of the postponement of the Thomas Mapfumo South Africa tour that was scheduled for October 28 and 29 at Bassline Jazz Club in Johannesburg and Cape Town International Conference Centre respectively,” said the statement.

“We are aware that there are thousands of fans that were eagerly awaiting for their icon to perform but there have also been a number of Zimbabwean artistes that are scheduled to perform in Cape Town around the scheduled date.”

Jimalo said they also wanted to allow for more marketing and planning time.

“It is sad that the show has had to be postponed. We apologise to our loyal revelers as well as Mukanya fans. The Mukanya family remains keen to come and perform in South Africa but we have to temporarily shelve this particular show until end of March,” Jimalo said.

Oliver Mtukudzi is scheduled to perform at the same Cape Town venue on October 22 and 23 while Jah Prayzah will be performing at the end of November and it would not be wise to congest the shows considering the onset of the festive season where most Zimbabweans travel back home.

Mapfumo’s manager Austin Sibanda said: “It is unfortunate that we have to postpone the gig so that we can allow for ample planning time. There are a number of gigs lined up close to the initial date, some of which are for Zimbabwean musicians and it would cause unnecessary congestion to go ahead or reschedule to a date this year.





Mukanya also confirmed the postponement and said time was no longer on their side to pull good shows before the end of the year.

“We have postponed the show to March. We are planning and as it is time is no longer on our side to come up with a good show this year. The fans must be patient because definitely by end of March we will be fulfilling the assignment,” said Mukanya from his Oregon base.

He said they also have a live CD that is on the market and selling on their website www.thomas-mapfumo.com as well as new project that is nearing completion.

“We have a new live CD that is currently selling on our website and we are also finishing up a new CD that will be on the market soon. I am finalising two songs and the album will be out before the end of the year,” said Mukanya. showbiz.co.zw

