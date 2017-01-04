‘Thrilled’ Janet Jackson welcomes first child at age 50

JANET Jackson has given birth to her first child at age 50 – a baby boy named Eissa.

The pop superstar “had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably”, said a statement by a representative.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” added the statement.



The couple at Paris Fashion Week in 2010

Jackson, younger sister of late king of pop Michael Jackson, and Al Mana, a Qatari business magnate whose company sells luxury fashion brands throughout Gulf Arab kingdoms, were married in 2012.

Last year the singer, who shot to fame in the late 1980s with her albums Control and Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, postponed a global tour saying that she and her husband were planning to start a family. news.sky.com