Tiger Woods spends Father’s Day at the movies with children

TIGER Woods spent Father’s Day doting on his two young children after reports emerged he had checked into a rehabilitation center in a bid to keep shared custody of them.
The golfing legend was spotted at a cinema in Florida with his nine-year-old daughter Sam and eight-year-old son Charlie on Sunday morning – just weeks after his infamous 3am DUI arrest.
The trio, who were flanked by an unidentified female and two security guards, had stopped by to watch the Disney film Cars 3.
Woods was clad in a baseball cap, black shorts and a grey long-sleeved shirt for the Father’s Day outing.
It comes a week after reports emerged the 41-year-old had booked out the entire male inpatient unit at The Jupiter Medical Center for 28 days to be treated for ‘pain killer addiction’.
Sources told Radar Online that the rehab stint was to help settle the concerns of his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, who he shares joint custody of the children with.
The pair have shared custody of their children since their 2010 divorce but, according to the anonymous friend, part of their agreement was that Woods was to avoid any public scandal in order to keep his share.
If he breaks it, he could see his time with the children cut by 20 percent – leaving them with Elin 70 percent of the time and giving him just 30 percent.
Woods’ high profile DUI arrest on May 29 prompted her to consider applying for full custody of the children, the source claimed.
According to the Radar Online source, Woods visited the rehab center with his children on June 2 and signed up for treatment just days later.
The former couple’s divorce came after a parade of women, including strippers and prostitutes, revealed themselves as mistresses of the then untouchable golf star.
Afterwards, Woods checked himself in to the Pine Grove Rehabilitation Center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for sex addiction treatment. – www.dailymail.co.uk