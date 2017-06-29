To Le Mans by VW Passat

THE world’s greatest motor race and the ultimate test of mechanical endurance has remained so firmly entrenched on my radar that this year marked my 25th visit to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This, after all, is not just an unusual motor race – it’s an all-consuming event spread over five days that attracts upwards of 250 000 fans, albeit that the crowds were down this year. The absence of Audi for the first time since 1999 was certainly a contributory factor – the usual influx of Danes coming to support the team their nine-time winning hero, the now retired Tom Kristensen once drove for, was obvious – and we also noted fewer Dutch fans than usual.

As ever though, British fans were there in their droves as we noted on our drive from Berkshire to the Channel Tunnel and on through Normandy on the Wednesday before the great race.

Our transport, courtesy of my son, was a 2016 VW Passat Estate powered by a rather diminutive 1.6 litre turbo diesel motor. Any fears that an engine of such limited displacement would struggle on the motorway were quickly dispelled as a 90 mph (145 km/h) cruise (deemed by us to be just within the tolerance levels of the French traffic police albeit 10 mph over the posted limit!) was maintained in a very relaxed manner while delivering a truly astonishing 48 mpg (5.9l/100km).

The fact that the Passat swallowed camping gear for three, including a portable fridge and braai, demonstrates juts how capacious this model is. It’s not just space that’s a Passat virtue though. Top class finishes, a comfortable ride and decent driving dynamics are all on the menu of a model that has been the number one seller in its segment in Europe for year after year.

It seems the Europeans know something motorists in South Africa are oblivious to as Passats, in saloon form only, are a relatively rare sight in this part of the world. More’s the pity that droves of buyers seem unwilling to alter perceptions and give this model a try as it truly is the best kept secret in the middle executive sector.

Aside from my being enthralled with our transport, the weather too was in fine fettle as nary a cloud sullied the sky all the way from the Wednesday before the race until our return to the UK on the Monday five days later.

Temperatures hovered around the 32C mark and rarely dropped below 22C at night which made life extremely tough for the 60-car field entered in the endurance classic which was headed by two Porsches and three Toyotas in what is termed the LMP1 Hybrid class.

These 1 000+HP monsters are the most advanced racing cars on the planet and in a quest to secure a first-ever win, Team Toyota Gazoo had swelled its ranks with that extra entry.

Sadly for them, and despite their superior outright speed primarily evident in the cooler night air, Toyota’s hoodoo struck again at Le Mans with two entries side-lined by mechanical ailments at around the ten hour mark. The remaining car, number 8, was hobbled with a hybrid issue that took just over two hours to repair and which put the car out of contention.

In the meantime, Porsche number 2 suffered a front axle generator problem in the fourth hour and sat in the pits for one hour while repairs were completed. It emerged in 56th place, apparently with no hope, as its sister car carrying number 1 circulated with a massive lead for over 10 hours following the demise of the leading Toyota which was around one minute ahead at the time.

Out of the blue as it were, Porsche number 1 suffered an oil pressure loss in the 21st hour and was out. In the meantime, its sister car had circulated like the wind and with an hour to go took the lead which had extended to one lap plus around 25 seconds by the time the chequered flag fell.

Making up 56 places was truly extraordinary and was the highlight of the race which yielded Porsche their third consecutive win with the 919 and a record 19th win overall.