Toni Braxton opens up about her romance with Birdman

IT came as a shock last year when news reports revealed that Toni Braxton and Birdman were an item and it seems like the relationship is still a bit of a shock and pleasant surprise to Braxton because she recently revealed that she’s surprised at how happy she is with the Cash Money mogul.

In the latest episode of “Braxton Family Values,” Braxton sat down with her sister Towanda Braxton, and opened up about her year-plus long relationship with Birdman and how he still gives her butterflies with their romance.

“B [Birdman] called me the other day, yesterday actually, and he was just like, ‘T, I want you to hang out with me, whatever it is, let’s just do something’. I have anxiety and bubbles in my tummy and stuff. I don’t know what’s going on with me,” Braxton explained to her sister.

Things between Braxton and Birdman, who has even been on “Braxton Family Values” and met Braxton’s father, are clearly going well. However, Braxton did share with her sister that part of her is reluctant to settle into the idea that Birdman really could be the man of her dreams.

“You ever been scared to be happy? I haven’t been happy in a long time outside of work. Work brings me extreme happiness. When I’m on stage and I’m performing, that’s the only time that I get those butterflies and I feel totally happy with my life. A romantic relationship? I haven’t had time for that — I should say, I chose not to make time for it but it’s right here in front of my face: happiness,” Braxton explained.

She continued, “It’s the weirdest thing. Ten years ago, I never would’ve imagined me and B would be here. Who knows, this could be a great love affair.”

