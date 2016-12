By Edwin Chabuka

Its that time of the year again where you find no peace thinking of what to get for Christmas. Maybe I could help you with that. Here are 3 gadgets that I think you should consider as nifty festive gifts. VR Headset A couple of weeks ago we did a review on the Gear VR […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Top 3 cool gadgets for the holidays.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed