Top Chinese club hit by stadium fire

CHINESE Super League side Shanghai Shenhua’s Hongkou stadium has been damaged by a fire.

There were no casualties reported after the incident on Tuesday morning.

The state news agency said the fire had not affected the stands or the pitch and investigations were continuing into the cause.

The club, managed by ex-Brighton manager Gus Poyet, signed former Man City striker Carlos Tevez last year in a deal reported to be worth £40m.

Other ex-Premier League players in their squad are Demba Ba and Obafemi Martins.

The Chinese Super League season started earlier this month with Shenhua scheduled to host Changchun Yatai in their next home game on Sunday 16 April. – bbc.com