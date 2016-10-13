Top Companies survey preparations advanced

ANALYSTS and judges for the 2016 Top Companies Survey have completed their evaluation of the financial performance of Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)-listed companies, the chairman of the judging panel has disclosed.

The Top Companies Survey is produced by the Financial Gazette and for the third year running, it has been bankrolled by financial services and investment giant, Old Mutual.

Welcome Mavingire, a CFA charter holder who chaired this year’s panel of investment and financial professionals, said the team of judges and analysts had completed their review of top performers for 2016 and were ready for the annual awards ceremony to be held on November 11 at a local hotel.

The judges and analysts included in their review non-listed companies from the banking and insurance sectors because of the role these institutions play in economic development, said Mavingire.

These categories were introduced last year.

There will be winners for various categories, from which an overall top performer will emerge; a runner-up and second runner up will also be acknowledged in the Top Companies Survey, said Mavingire.

Last year, National Foods Limited (Natfoods) was crowned the best performing company on the local bourse in the survey, with beverages giant, Delta, in second place, and tobacco processor, British American Tobacco, (BAT) being voted third best counter on the domestic bourse.

There will be a winner in the banking sector and a runner-up; the insurance sector will have winners in two categories — non-life and life.

Stanbic Bank was the inaugural best bank last year, with MBCA being the runner-up.

FML took the award for the best life assurance company, while ZB Re-Insurance won the award for the best non-life insurer.

The Financial Gazette, the country’s most influential business weekly, re-launched the Top Companies Survey in 2014 after suspending the event in 2008 due to the economic crisis, which started in 2000 and worsened in 2008 before receding on dollarisation in 2009. The economic crisis had rendered it impossible to continue with the survey.

The theme for this year’s survey is “Engage, Commit, Deliver”.

Launched in 1980, the Top Companies Survey had run for 28 years before its suspension, with an emphasis on recognising the top performing companies listed on the ZSE.

The aim of the survey is to promote good corporate governance practices, ethical conduct and corporate social responsibility, while at the same time providing a platform for networking among corporate leaders and other invited guests during the awards event. —