Top companies unveiled at glittering event

NATIONAL Foods Holdings Limited (Natfoods) cemented its dominance as the best company in Zimbabwe after clinching the Top Company of the Year award for 2016 in a back-to-back feat in the Top Companies Survey.
The Top Companies Survey is published by the Financial Gazette and was bankrolled by financial services behemoth, Old Mutual Zimbabwe, for the third year running.
The winner is chosen through a combination of historic financial performance and qualitative factors.
The panel of judges for the Top Companies Survey said it was undisputable that for Natfoods to attain the top accolade in the difficult operating environment affecting the country, it was backed by extraordinary management and oversight.
Natfoods chief executive officer (CEO), Mike Lashbrook, said the award was a result of hard work.
“We spend a lot of time thinking about this business. We’re certainly not resting for a minute,” Lashbrook told the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets soon after receiving the award.
Tobacco processor, British American Tobacco Zimbabwe (BAT), was the first runner up in the Top Companies Survey award, and sealed its position with another accolade for best tangible investor returns for the third year running.
Beverages producer, Delta Corporation Limited, scooped the second runner up award.
Dating back to 1898 when the country’s first brewery was established in Cameroon Street in the then Salisbury (now Harare), Delta has developed into the country’s largest beverages company with a diverse portfolio of local and international lager beer brands, Coca-Cola franchised sparkling drinks and alternative non-alcoholic beverages.
Delta also won the award for the Best Disclosure and Investor Relations category, again for the third year running.
First Mutual Zimbabwe was voted the best quoted company in the life assurance sector, while Nicozdiamond was voted the best short term insurance company.
Stanbic Bank was voted the best bank, with Standard Chartered Bank taking the runner-up position in the banking sector.
ART Corporation scooped the special mention award for the best movement in rankings. This appeared to indicate that a turnaround strategy put in place by management and the board had borne fruit.
CABS deputy managing director, Mehluli Mpofu, who spoke on behalf of Old Mutual, said the Top Companies Survey was an important tool for the economy.
CABS, the country’s largest mortgage lender, is a unit of Old Mutual.
He said Old Mutual was proud to host the Top Companies Survey with the Financial Gazette “in celebration of companies that work tirelessly to keep Zimbabwe going”.
“This marks the third year we have worked together with the Financial Gazette in coming up with this important survey. I say important because the product of the survey, the magazine, is a vital point of reference for local and international business people, universities, schools and general readers. It is a product that has many social benefits, which go well beyond the goal of just profiling companies that have excelled during the course of the year.
“Customers, who are the lifeblood of business, will always remember those companies that stood with them during tough times. What we are going through in Zimbabwe is just part of an economic cycle.
“There are peaks, there are troughs. Companies that are able to weather the storm by coming up with effective strategies in tough times will certainly excel when there is an economic upswing,” he added.
