Top companies unveiled at glittering event

•Natfoods secures top spot

•Delta, BAT trail behind

NATIONAL Foods Holdings Limited (Natfoods) cemented its dominance as the best company in Zimbabwe after clinching the Top Company of the Year award for 2016 in a back-to-back feat in the Top Companies Survey.

The Top Companies Survey is published by the Financial Gazette and was bankrolled by financial services behemoth, Old Mutual Zimbabwe, for the third year running.

The winner is chosen through a combination of historic financial performance and qualitative factors.

The panel of judges for the Top Companies Survey said it was undisputable that for Natfoods to attain the top accolade in the difficult operating environment affecting the country, it was backed by extraordinary management and oversight.

Natfoods chief executive officer (CEO), Mike Lashbrook, said the award was a result of hard work.

“We spend a lot of time thinking about this business. We’re certainly not resting for a minute,” Lashbrook told the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets soon after receiving the award.

Tobacco processor, British American Tobacco Zimbabwe (BAT), was the first runner up in the Top Companies Survey award, and sealed its position with another accolade for best tangible investor returns for the third year running.

Beverages producer, Delta Corporation Limited, scooped the second runner up award.

Dating back to 1898 when the country’s first brewery was established in Cameroon Street in the then Salisbury (now Harare), Delta has developed into the country’s largest beverages company with a diverse portfolio of local and international lager beer brands, Coca-Cola franchised sparkling drinks and alternative non-alcoholic beverages.