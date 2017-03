By L.S.M Kabweza

The creators of the Zimbabwe’s popular social media comedy show, Bustop TV, have launched an independent site, bustop.tv. Essentially instead of going to Facebook to watch their shows, fans can go to the site directly. The site is also a way to show more information about the show and to attract possible sponsors for their videos and booking for […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Top local Facebook comedy show Bustop TV launches independent site

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed