By William Chui Total Zimbabwe fuel pump, us dollars

” data-medium-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Total-US-Dollar-sign-255×128.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.techzim.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Total-US-Dollar-sign-560×280.jpg”>

Over the weekend, Zimbabwean social media was abuzz with photos of Total Fuel Station charging its customers in US dollars. Many feared that 2008 had come back and that this would be the onset of fuel ques. Here’s my take on it and why I think people should not fear, as well as why they […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Total Fuel Station and the separate fuel pump pricing…

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed