Totthenham too good for Manchester City

Sport
October 2, 2016
Totthenham too good for Manchester City
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli notched his second goal of the season against Manchester City

TOTTENHAM ended Manchester City’s 100 percent Premier League record with an impressive victory at White Hart Lane.

An own goal from Aleksandar Kolarov gave Tottenham an early lead when he inadvertently steered Danny Rose’s cross past goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Dele Alli added a second with a low finish inside the area following a clever ball from Son Heung-min.

Spurs were awarded a penalty when Alli was brought down by Fernandinho but Bravo saved Erik Lamela’s spot-kick. bbc.com

Other results

Manchester United 1, Stoke 1

Leicester 0, Southampton 0

