Tour guide mauled to death by crocodiles at South Africa farm

January 16, 2017
FILE PHOTO: Crocodiles lie in pens at a crocodile farm near Mussina, South Africa, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo - RTSVOW4

Crocodiles lie in pens 

A tour guide has been mauled to death by crocodiles at a farm in South Africa, police have said.

The victim, 54, was working in a pond at Le Bonheur crocodile farm in Paarl, near Cape Town, when he was attacked.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk told News24 that workers arriving for their shift discovered his body.

He told the website: “On their arrival the body of a 54-year-old man, who is a crocodile tour guide, was retrieved from one of the crocodile pools.

“It is alleged he was busy in the pool when he was attacked by crocodiles.”

An inquest has been opened into the man’s death. His identity has not been released.

Le Bonheur, which provides interactive tours for visitors, has more than 1,000 crocodiles at the farm.

The animals are farmed for meat and leather products. news.sky.com

