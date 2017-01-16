Tour guide mauled to death by crocodiles at South Africa farm

A tour guide has been mauled to death by crocodiles at a farm in South Africa, police have said.

The victim, 54, was working in a pond at Le Bonheur crocodile farm in Paarl, near Cape Town, when he was attacked.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk told News24 that workers arriving for their shift discovered his body.

He told the website: “On their arrival the body of a 54-year-old man, who is a crocodile tour guide, was retrieved from one of the crocodile pools.

“It is alleged he was busy in the pool when he was attacked by crocodiles.”

An inquest has been opened into the man’s death. His identity has not been released.

Le Bonheur, which provides interactive tours for visitors, has more than 1,000 crocodiles at the farm.

The animals are farmed for meat and leather products.