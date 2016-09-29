Treasury Bills expose banks to new risks

TREASURY Bills (TBs) in the market are exposing the banking sector to significant systemic settlement risk given the likely default by government on maturity of these securities, an analysis of the banking sector has revealed.

The analysis, done by Old Mutual Securities (OMSEC), is based on financial results for the half year to June 30, 2016.

Government, through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), has issued US$1,2 billion worth of TBs between 2012 and April this year, but the default risk has been high due to the fact that government coffers are empty and Treasury has been unable to fund even its basic commitments like civil servants salaries.

Some observers have argued that the government-backed paper has been a form of money printing, but given that Zimbabwe ditched its own currency in favour of a multi-currency regime, this money did not have the backing of real currency and has therefore thrived in the virtual, real time gross settlement platform, with no physical notes to back it.

This, the observers say, may be the real reason behind government’s desperation to introduce bond notes, which the RBZ says is a surrogate currency of the US dollar.

Government returned to the TBs market in 2012.

The commercial paper has been the biggest vehicle for State funding.

TBs hold the confidence of the markets in stable economies because of their backing by government, making them risk free. But Zimbabwe has been struggling with its finances, which makes the risk of buying this paper high.

OMSEC said profits earned by banks during the period under review were somewhat exaggerated by the Zimbabwe Asset Management Company’s (ZAMCO) interventions.

ZAMCO has been buying bad debts from banks.

The assumption by ZAMCO of non-performing loans (NPL) held by banks has significantly reduced their impairments.

But these impairments may re-materialise in the form of maturity defaults (rollovers) by government, said OMSEC.

ZAMCO is a special purpose vehicle formed by the RBZ to undertake cleansing of the banking sector by taking over secured bad loans.

It is believed that the process would free up funds, with NPLs estimated at over US$600 million, from banks into productive sectors of the economy.

“We are of the opinion that the reduction in NPLs through the issuance of treasury instruments by ZAMCO has resulted in a false impression of genuinely stronger bank balance sheet positions. Evidence of this is that notwithstanding the reduction in NPLs, banking sector credit advances have been declining,” said OMSEC.

OMSEC said the impending introduction of bond notes had created material uncertainty in the financial sector’s outlook and subsequent investor apathy.

“This effectively negates the NPL target of five percent by December 2016 having a benefit on the advances front. We are however encouraged by the progress made in that a credit reference bureau will be functional by the end of September 2016. This needs to be followed up by a removal of interest rate caps to allow the market to freely price the credit it advances to respective productive sectors of the economy,” the firm said.

The effects of planned introduction of bond notes is beginning to be felt, with revelations that foreign investors who had shown commitment to invest in a US$54 million bus interchange planned for the Simon Muzenda bus terminus in Harare are no-longer interested in the project after the RBZ announced that bond notes would be introduced next month.

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed property firm, Pearl Properties, was seeking US$35 million offshore to turn the terminus into a modern bus terminus.

Construction was initially targeted to commence this year.

The analysis by OMSEC is based on results from 17 banks, which currently account for 94,7 percent of all banking sector deposits.

Two banking institutions whose results were not available for inclusion in this analysis were Steward Bank and the National Building Society (NBS).

The former is yet to release its results due to differences in financial year ends while NBS commenced operations on May 18 this year and did not have enough of an operating period for comparative interim results.

The report covers 12 commercial banks (ABCH, Agribank, Barclays, CBZ, Eco-bank, FBC, MBCA, Met-bank, NMB, Stanbic, Standard Chartered and ZB Bank); three building societies (CABS, FBC Building Society and ZB Building Society); one infrastructure bank (Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe) and one savings bank (POSB).



“It is interesting to note that of the banks surveyed, no bank incurred a loss as impairments were largely managed by the Zimbabwe Asset Management Company, having taken up US$168 million worth of NPLs during the period under review,” said OMSEC.

“Profitability was also underpinned by the increased interest income earned by banks holding treasury debt instruments. Of the banks surveyed, 15 disclosed the amount of treasury instruments on their books which amounted to slightly over US$1,2 billion, a 14 percent growth from a year earlier,” said OMSEC, a member of diversified financial services group, Old Mutual (Zimbabwe).

The securities firm said given the discounts of between 20-40 percent that these instruments were being traded on the secondary market, the yield on treasury instruments had supported bank interest income significantly.

“Significant roll overs from treasury instruments are expected to negatively impact the liquidity environment going forward. Notwithstanding the transaction fee scale ceiling by the RBZ, increased competition in e-service delivery channels from non-banking institutions is expected to compress transaction fee margins.

“The slow-down in credit advancement by banks is expected to continue weakening aggregate demand, heighten credit risk and sustain shrinkage in economic activity. Increased use of plastic money is expected to increase the volume of transactions and underpin non-funded income growth as a percentage of total banking income,” said OMSEC.

It said government borrowings remained unsustainable in the short to medium term, given that these borrowings were significantly crowding out private sector borrowing at the expense of recurrent government expenditure.

Given a persistent negative current account balance as highlighted in the recently announced fiscal policy statement by Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, the liquidity situation was expected to progressively deteriorate.

Cash demand would be significantly curtailed by the use of plastic money, said OMSEC, which noted that the absence of a recovery in the manufacturing sector, primarily through exports, would result in the trade balance remaining in deficit, thereby perpetuating the current liquidity crunch.

International advisory firm, BMI, appears to support OMSEC’s findings, warning that Zimbabwean banks were likely to tighten lending in the next two years as the quality of borrowers continues to deteriorate.

BMI this month said liquidity challenges facing the banking sector, adverse weather conditions that have crippled the key agricultural industry and general sluggish growth would continue to hurt the financial services sector.

“An on-going shortage of liquidity, poor investor sentiment and adverse weather conditions mean we expect only a slow recovery,” BMI said.

BMI said banks had tried to mitigate losses by factoring in a risk premium but the RBZ intervened with interest rate caps now expected to affect the banking sector’s top lines.

“Banks face a lack of viable borrowers, and while they have maintained high interest rates to price in some of the risk of lending in a weak economy, they are under constant pressure to lower them from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe,” BMI said.

