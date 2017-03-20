Tributes as ‘father of rock and roll’ Chuck Berry dies

Tributes have poured in from the biggest names in music after “the father of rock and roll” Chuck Berry died aged 90.

Mick Jagger, The Jacksons and Bruce Springsteen were among those to mark the Johnny B. Goode singer’s passing. Berry was found unresponsive at his home in Wentzville, Missouri, at 2.40pm (5.40pm GMT) on Saturday. Paramedics tried to administer “lifesaving techniques” to no avail. “The St Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr, better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry,” read a statement on Facebook. “The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.”

Berry’s songs include Roll Over Beethoven, Rock and Roll Music and Johnny B. Goode – the story of a country boy whose mum tells him he’s going to be a star.

He influenced scores of musicians, with John Lennon once observing: “He was singing good lyrics, and intelligent lyrics, in the ’50s when people were singing ‘Oh, baby, I love you so.'”

He also performed at several White House inaugurations, including twice for Bill Clinton.

Chuck Berry received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1984

Tributes were quick to pour in.

:: Sir Mick Jagger: “I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry’s passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing & your music is engraved inside us forever.”

:: Bruce Springsteen: “Chuck Berry was rock’s greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock ‘n’ roll writer who ever lived.”

:: Bill Clinton: “Hillary and I loved Chuck Berry for as long as we can remember. The man was inseparable from his music – both were utterly original and distinctly American. He made our feet move and our hearts more joyful. And along the way he changed our country and the history of popular music.”

Berry’s songs include Roll Over Beethoven, Rock and Roll Music and Johnny B. Goode

:: The Jacksons: “Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock ‘n’ roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck.”

:: Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys: “I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing – a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock ‘n Roll. Love & Mercy.”

:: Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards: “One of my big lights has gone out.”

:: Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash: “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of silence is definitely in order. RIP.”

His debut hit, Maybellene, is described as one of the first rock and roll songs

:: Sir Rod Stewart: “It started with Chuck Berry. The 1st album I ever bought was Chuck’s Live At The Tivoli and I was never the same. He was more than a legend, he was a founding father. You can hear his influence in every rock & roll band from my generation on.”

:: The Doors: “#RIP to one of rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest innovators and a huge influence on The Doors, Chuck Berry.”

Born in St Louis in October 1926, Berry set out to emulate musical heroes such as Nat King Cole and Muddy Waters.

His debut hit, Maybellene, charted in 1955, and is described as one of the first rock and roll songs.

He leaves behind his wife Themetta Suggs-Berry and four children. news.sky.com