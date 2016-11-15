Trump and Putin agree to target terrorism

DONALD Trump and Vladimir Putin have agreed they will work together to tackle international terrorism and extremism, the Kremlin says.

The two men spoke for the first time on the telephone since Mr Trump’s unexpected election victory last Tuesday, with the Kremlin adding they will work towards “constructive co-operation” to improve “the extremely unsatisfactory state of Russian-US relations at present”.

Moscow has said the pair will continue contact by phone and they are working towards meeting in person.

Billionaire businessman Mr Trump will be inaugurated as president on 20 January next year.

A mural on a restaurant wall in Lithuania showing Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which followed warm campaign comments by the former towards Russia

And he will enter the White House as relations between Barack Obama and Mr Putin have become strained over several issues including the Syrian war, where the countries back different sides.

There has also been tension in recent years over the Ukraine conflict, while allegations of Russian cyberattacks featured in the election campaign.

Mr Trump’s team said he and Mr Putin discussed a range of issues including the threats and challenges facing the United States and Russia, strategic economic issues and the historical US-Russia relationship.

Relations between Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama have become strained

A statement added: “President-elect Trump noted to President Putin that he is very much looking forward to having a strong and enduring relationship with Russia and the people of Russia.”

During the election race, Mr Trump had warm words for the Russian president, suggesting he was a stronger leader than Mr Obama.

The Republican property tycoon said: “The man has very strong control over his country.

“Now it’s a very different system, and I don’t happen to like the system, but certainly in that system he’s been a leader, far more than our president has been a leader.”

Putin will wait to see if Trump is ‘real deal’

When asked how he would be able to change Mr Putin’s stance on key issues, Mr Trump said he thought he could.

He said: “I think I would have a very, very good relationship with Putin, and I think I would have a very, very good relationship with Russia.”

After Mr Trump won the election, Mr Putin said Russia was ready to do its part to fully restore ties with Washington.

He said: “It is not an easy path, but we are ready to do our part and do everything to return Russian and American relations to a stable path of development.

Putin: Moscow ready to restore good ties with US

“This would be good for both the Russian and American people and have a positive impact on the climate of world affairs.”

Mr Trump is widely viewed as friendly to the Kremlin and Mr Putin has said previously his future counterpart is a talented and colourful character.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal immigrants and cut taxes, but also insisted Americans have nothing to fear from his presidency. news.sky.com