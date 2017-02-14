PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma’s office has confirmed that he will have a telephone conference with America’s new leader Donald Trump later today.

“The Presidency confirms a request from the White House for a telecon between President Zuma and President Trump this afternoon‚ 13/2/17‚” his office said in a statement.

Trump‚ the businessman and television persona turned president‚ is also planning to speak to Muhammadu Buhari‚ the president of Nigeria‚ a former army general‚ on Monday afternoon. timeslive.co.za