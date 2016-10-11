Truworths revenue decline due to poor sales

CLOTHING retailer Truworths’ revenue for the year to July declined to US$19,6 million from US$23,1 million during the same period last year on the back of declining sales.

Gross profit margin decreased from 47,2 percent in the prior year to 44,4 percent after markdowns were effected to stimulate sales.

Sales in the year under review were down 17,7 percent, the company reported last week Friday.

The company said it would focus on containing costs and managing the debtors book to increase revenue going forward.

The group’s clothing retail chains, Truworths, Topics and Number 1 Stores reported a decrease in sales of 20,5 percent, 18,9 percent and 11 percent respectively.

“Late salary payments resulted in the late settlement of monthly installments, as a result 68,7 percent of the group’s account holders were able to make purchases compared to 81,9 percent in the prior year,” said chief executive officer, Bekithemba Ndebele, in a statement accompanying company results.

The company incurred a loss of US$1 million from a profit of US$88 000 last year.

Trading expenses decreased by 4,4 percent to US$9,9 million.

