Tupac Shakur makes it into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 20 years after his death

December 23, 2016
ATLANTA - MAY 5: Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait at his home in Atlanta on May 5, 1993. (Photo by Chi Modu/diverseimages/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur died on 13 September in 1996

TUPAC Shakur is among those to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

The American rapper was selected on his first nomination, reflecting the continued impact of his influence 20 years after his death.

He was killed at the age of 25 in a still unsolved drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996.

His life and music has sparked the release of documentaries, movies and a Broadway musical. His hits include Keep Ya Head Up, Changes and Ambitionz Az A Ridah.

Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez and Journey will also be inducted into the hall of fame 2017.

Janet Jackson was nominated for the second time, but did not get in

But pop star Janet Jackson was again excluded, organisers said.

Artists must have released their first recordings at least 25 years ago to be eligible for nomination.

The inductees are then voted on by music fans and 900 industry experts.

Folk singers Joan Baez and Bob Dylan perform during a civil rights rally in 1963

Baez, 75, was a voice of protest in the 1960s, becoming one of the first singers to promote Bob Dylan songs and performing at the 1969 Woodstock festival.

Her performance of Pete Seeger’s We Shall Overcome became an anthem of the civil rights movement.

Jeff Lynne perfoms a medley of Electric Light Orchestra songs

Jeff Lynne of Electric Light Orchestra performs at the 2015 Grammys

English bands Yes and ELO reached the height of their popularity in the 1970s and 1980s with concept albums and elaborate stage sets, while grunge band Pearl Jam were hugely popular from the early 1990s.

US rockers Journey have proved one of the most commercial bands with multi-generational hits including Don’t Stop Believin’ and Faithfully.

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder peforming in 2000

California rappers NWA were inducted in 2016 – only the fifth hip hop act to be voted in.

The class of 2017 will be inducted at a ceremony and show in New York on 7 April. news.sky.com

