By Batsirai Chikadaya

Twitter is struggling and the final nail in its coffin could be announced tomorrow. On Thursday Twitter will announce its Q3 financial results and the whole tech world is interested to see how far gone the popular social media network really is now. Not only has Twitter failed to attract a serious buyer in […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Twitter’s judgement day is tomorrow and its already looking like doomsday

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed