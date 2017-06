By L.S.M Kabweza

The CEO of Uber, one of the world’s most disruptive internet companies, has resigned. He has finally let go the leadership of a company he co-founded in 2009, which is not valued at US $70 billion, more any other privately held tech startup in the world. The resignation of Travis Kalanick, according to a report […]

Uber CEO finally resigns, after months of sexual harassment scandals, PR blunders & chaos

