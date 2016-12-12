UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw

THE draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 took place today at the House of European Football in Switzerland and served up some mouthwatering ties.

As per the rules of the competition the Group winners of the eight groups were place in one pot and the runners-up in another.

It is also stipulated that no side can face a team they already met in the group stages nor can they be pitted against a side from the same football association.

The first legs will take place on February. 14, 15, 21 and 22 and the second legs will take place on March 7, 8, 14 and 15.

Group winners will be away in the first leg and at home in the second. – Kickoff.com

ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES:

Manchester City vs AS Monaco

Real Madrid vs Napoli

Benfica vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

FC Porto vs Juventus

Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint-Germian vs Barcelona

Sevilla vs Leicester City