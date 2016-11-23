UEFA Champions League round-up

REAL Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Leicester City, Juventus and Monaco all won on matchday 4 to advance to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid left it late to book their passage into the last 16 as they beat 10-man Sporting Lisbon 2-1 at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Raphael Varane’s 29th-minute opener saw Los Blancos hold the lead until the final 10 minutes when Adrien Silva restored parity from the spot.

The hosts had earlier been reduced to 10 men with the 64th-minute dismissal of Joao Pereira, but their hopes of earning a draw were dashed at the death when Karim Benzema (87′) netted the winner for the defending champions.

In a match that defied belief, Borussia Dortmund remained top of Group F as they ran out 8-4 victors over Legia Warsaw at Signal Iduna Park.

The contest was effectively over at half-time after BVB netted five times, although they had to come from an early goal down when Aleksandar Prijovic broke the deadlock in the 10th minute.

Dortmund replied swiftly with a brace from Shinji Kagawa (17, 18′) and Nuri Sahin (20′) extended their lead, before Prijovic (24′) reduced the deficit for the visitors, but Ousmane Dembele (29′) and Marco Reus (32′) put the game to bed.

Reus (52′, 90′) scored twice more in the second half to complete his hat-trick and Felix Passlack (81′) also got in on the act for the hosts, although Legia were not done either as they responded with goals from Michal Kucharczyk (57′) and Nemanja Nikolic (83′) to cap off an enthralling encounter.

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s Champions League dreams were ended after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Monaco at Stade Louis II.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the game sprung to life in the second half with all three goals coming eight minutes after the restart.

Djibril Sidibe (48′) headed the hosts in front before Harry Kane (52′) restored parity from the penalty spot, but Leonadro Jardim’s side hit back immediately as they re-took the lead through Thomas Lemar just 16 second after the equaliser to continue their impressive unbeaten run at home.

Meanwhile, Juventus came from an early goal down as they scored two late goals to seal a 3-1 victory over 10-man Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Nicolas Pareja fired the Europa League champions in front after just nine minutes, but their task became difficult when Franco Vazquez received his marching orders for a second bookable offence in the 36th minute.

Claudio Marchisio drew Juve level from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time and Leonardo Bonucci (84′) gave them the lead in the closing stages, before Mario Mandzukic wrapped up the comeback win in stoppage time.

Champions League debutants Leicester continued their European fairytale with a 2-1 success over Club Brugge to secure their place in the last 16.

Shinji Okazaki gave the Foxes a dream start at the King Power Stadium with the opening goal after just five minutes and Riyad Mahrez doubled their lead from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark.

Jose Izquierdo (52′) pulled one back for the visitors early in the second half, but it was not enough to dampen the hosts’ spirits as they marched on with a game to spare in the group stages. – kickoff.com

Tuesday’s Champions League results:

CSKA Moscow 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Monaco 2-1 Tottenham

Sporting CP 1-2 Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw

Leicester 2-1 Club Brugge

FC Copenhagen 0-0 FC Porto

Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Lyon

Sevilla 1-3 Juventus