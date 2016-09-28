UEFA Champions League Wednesday wrap

September 28, 2016
UEFA Champions League Wednesday wrap
Atletico Madrid's midfielder Gabi (L) vies with Bayern Munich's French forward Franck Ribery during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on September 28, 2016. / AFP / JAVIER SORIANO (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)

ARSENAL, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona sealed UEFA Champions League wins on Wednesday night, while Atletico Madrid got a big win over Bayern Munich.

Theo Walcott hit a brace for the Gunners, both times from Alexis Sanchez assists, while the the other game in Group A saw two goals for Edinson Cavani and another for Blaise Matuidi as PSG beat Ludogorets Razgrad away from home.

Arda Turan and Gerard Pique scores second-half goals as Barcelona beat Borussia Moenchengladbach in Germany, while Raheem Sterling scored an own-goal as Manchester City drew 3-3 at Glasgow Celtic.

Sterling also scored at the right end with Fernandinho and Nolito goals securing a point after Moussa Dembele scored a brace for Celtic.

Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco was Atletico’s scorer in a home win over Bayern Munich in which Antoine Griezmann also missed an 84th-minute penalty. Kickoff

Wednesday’s UCL Results

Group A
Arsenal 2-0 Basel
Ludogorets Razgrad 1-3 Paris Saint Germain

Group B
Besiktas 1-1 Dynamo Kyiv
Napoli 4-2 Benfica

Group C
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-2 Barcelona
Glasgow Celtic 3-3 Manchester City

Group D
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Bayern Munich
FC Rostov 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

