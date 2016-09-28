UEFA Champions League Wednesday wrap

ARSENAL, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona sealed UEFA Champions League wins on Wednesday night, while Atletico Madrid got a big win over Bayern Munich.

Theo Walcott hit a brace for the Gunners, both times from Alexis Sanchez assists, while the the other game in Group A saw two goals for Edinson Cavani and another for Blaise Matuidi as PSG beat Ludogorets Razgrad away from home.

Arda Turan and Gerard Pique scores second-half goals as Barcelona beat Borussia Moenchengladbach in Germany, while Raheem Sterling scored an own-goal as Manchester City drew 3-3 at Glasgow Celtic.

Sterling also scored at the right end with Fernandinho and Nolito goals securing a point after Moussa Dembele scored a brace for Celtic.

Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco was Atletico’s scorer in a home win over Bayern Munich in which Antoine Griezmann also missed an 84th-minute penalty. Kickoff

Wednesday’s UCL Results

Group A

Arsenal 2-0 Basel

Ludogorets Razgrad 1-3 Paris Saint Germain

Group B

Besiktas 1-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Napoli 4-2 Benfica

Group C

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-2 Barcelona

Glasgow Celtic 3-3 Manchester City

Group D

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Bayern Munich

FC Rostov 2-2 PSV Eindhoven