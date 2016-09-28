UEFA Champions League Wednesday wrap

ARSENAL, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona sealed UEFA Champions League wins on Wednesday night, while Atletico Madrid got a big win over Bayern Munich.
Theo Walcott hit a brace for the Gunners, both times from Alexis Sanchez assists, while the the other game in Group A saw two goals for Edinson Cavani and another for Blaise Matuidi as PSG beat Ludogorets Razgrad away from home.
Arda Turan and Gerard Pique scores second-half goals as Barcelona beat Borussia Moenchengladbach in Germany, while Raheem Sterling scored an own-goal as Manchester City drew 3-3 at Glasgow Celtic.
Sterling also scored at the right end with Fernandinho and Nolito goals securing a point after Moussa Dembele scored a brace for Celtic.
Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco was Atletico's scorer in a home win over Bayern Munich in which Antoine Griezmann also missed an 84th-minute penalty.
Wednesday’s UCL Results
Group A
Arsenal 2-0 Basel
Ludogorets Razgrad 1-3 Paris Saint Germain
Group B
Besiktas 1-1 Dynamo Kyiv
Napoli 4-2 Benfica
Group C
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-2 Barcelona
Glasgow Celtic 3-3 Manchester City
Group D
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Bayern Munich
FC Rostov 2-2 PSV Eindhoven