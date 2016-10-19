UEFA Champions League wrap: Real, Juventus, Leicester win, Tottenham draw

REAL Madrid thrashed Legia Warsaw, ten-man Juventus edged Lyon, Leicester City ousted Kobenhavn, while Tottenham drew with Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Real won 5-1, but it wasn’t as comfortable for Zinedine Zidane’s side as the scoreline suggested, as the visitors could easily have been level at the break. Gareth Bale opened the scoring on 16 minutes before Marcello’s shot took a big deflection off Tomasz Jodlowiec to make it 2-0 on 20 minutes.

However, Legia were back in the match a minute later when Miroslav Radovic slotted home from 12 yards out after he won a penalty, although Marco Asensio restored the hosts’ two-goal cushion eight minutes before half-time.

But Real struck twice in the second half to put the result beyond doubt with Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Morata getting their names on the scoresheet.

Juve won 1-0 courtesy of Juan Cuadrado’s superb 76th minute goal, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon also impressing for the Old Lady, who had Mario Lemina sent off at the Parc OL.

Leicester also prevailed 1-0 thanks to a 40th minute goal from playmaker Riyad Mahrez at King Power Stadium.

Spurs earned a point in Germany following a goalless stalemate at the BayArena.

Tuesday’s results:

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Tottenham

Club Brugge 1-2 Porto

CSKA Moskva 1-1 Monaco

Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Sevilla

Leicester 1-0 Kobenhavn

Lyon 0-1 Juventus

Real Madrid 5-1 Legia Warsaw

Sporting 1-2 Borussia Dortmund