UEFA Europa League wrap

THERE was plenty of action in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night with a win for Manchester United and a goal for a South African.

Manchester United got off the mark in the Europa League with a narrow 1-0 victory over Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk at Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed the only goal of the game in the second half as he nodded in after Wayne Rooney, recently on as sub, mis-fired an effort towards goal that came out to the Swede.

Meanwhile, another English side were in action but away from home it was clear from the onset that Southampton would be content with a draw and a point as they sat very deep, allowing Hapoel Be’er Sheva the lion’s share of possession.

However, the hosts were trying to play long balls over the Saints defence to launch their attacks, but there was virtually no space behind the deep backline creating a dire occasion for spectators and the match eventually fizzled out to a bore 0-0 draw.

Elsewhere South African striker Dino Ndlovu scored a consolation goal for new club Qarabag as they were comprehensively beaten 5-1 by Fiorentina.

It was the 26-year-old’s first goal for the Azerbaijani side and it came in some style too as he rifled home an excellent low strike from just inside the area.

In Germany Schalke put their domestic woes behind them as they ran out comfortable 3-1 victors against Salzburg on Thursday to make it two wins from two in the Europa League.

Markus Weinzierl’s side took an early lead through Leon Goretzka at the VELTINS-Arena and an own goal from Duje Caleta-Car doubled their advantage at the start of the second half.

The hosts then struck the frame of the goal twice in quick succession before Benedikt Howedes sealed the victory moments later to keep their European aspirations on track, although Jonathan managed to pull one back for Die Roten Bullen 18 minutes from time. –Kickoff.com

Other Results:

Astana 0-0 Young Boys

Qabala 2-3 Mainz

Ajax 1-0 Standard Liege

Celta Vigo 2-0 Panathinaikos

Zurich 2-1 Osmanlispor

Steaua Bucharest 1-1 Villarreal

Sparta Prague 3-1 Inter

Gent 2-0 Konyaspor

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Sporting Braga

Slovan Liberec 1-2 PAOK

Krasnodar 5-2 Nice

Athletic Bilbao – Rapid Vienna

Genk 2-0 Sassuolo

Austria Wien 0-0 Viktoria Plzen

Roma 4-0 Astra

Zenit 5-0 AZ Alkmaar

Dundalk 1-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Olympiakos Piraeus 0-1 APOEL

Fenerbahce 1-0 Feyenoord

Saint-Etienne 1-1 Anderlecht