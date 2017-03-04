75 000 Mercedes cars ‘to face recall’ over fire risk

MERCEDES is set to recall 75 000 cars in the UK because of the risk of fire, according to reports.

The issue relates to a potentially faulty fuse in starter components which causes vehicles to overheat.

The fire risk has prompted Mercedes owner Daimler to recall around a million vehicles worldwide, covering certain A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, E-Class and CLA cars and GLA and GLC SUVs made between 2015 and 2017.

There have been reports of 51 fires, with about 30 in the US. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Daimler said a fix has been implemented in the production of new vehicles and showroom cars would be fixed before they are sold.

A Mercedes spokesman told Car Dealer magazine: “There are potentially 75 000 cars in the UK which will be affected by the recall. This is a recall which is yet to be issued.”

The magazine said owners will be contacted in March. news.sky.com