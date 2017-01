By Taisekwa Dziruni

Seconds from 2017, without planning to, I went on a Google search to find something brand new to take into the new year with me. In the last few months of 2016, I had adopted a new habit. Whenever I was getting “no’s” from people to my ideas or suggestions, I would say to myself […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Unboxing the opportunity of the internet

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed