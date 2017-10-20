Uncertainty grips Olivine workers

Alois Vinga

THE Food Federation and Allied Workers’ Union of Zimbabwe (FFAWUZ) has raised a red flag over fears of possible labour casualisation at Olivine Industries following its takeover by Wilmar International.

Wikipedia, the online dictionary, describes labour casualisation as the shift of employment shifts from a preponderance of full-time and permanent positions to casual and contract positions.

FFAWUZ this week said indications on the ground were that employees at Olivine could be turned from permanent to casual workers.

“Our records confirm that Surface Wilmar International has been in the food sector before taking over Olivine Industries and the conditions of service they offer to their employees in their preexisting entities were far below the basic standards of labour. Notably most employees working at their Pure Drop Oil processing plant are on one month contracts and these contracts were not being renewed for periods exceeding six months,” said FFAWUZ legal officer, Gift Mawoneka.

Mawoneka said soon after the takeover of Olivine Industries, Surface Wilmar Investments had proceeded to file an application for shorter working hours to the National Employment Council for the food industry, which got them worried.

The application was granted and employees were directed not to turn up for duty if there is no production at a salary rate of not less than 70 percent of their normal salaries.

This measure was effected from December 2015 and will be in place until May 30.

This week, Surface Wilmar International chief executive officer, Sylvester Mangani, could not give a definitive position on where the company stood on this matter.

He said Surface Wilmar has been running several entities in Zimbabwe since 2006, which makes it a seasonal industry whose operations largely depend on the availability of oilseeds.

“Since inception, we have been working with a combination of permanent and contract workers, and this is a standard industry practice. The industries in the country have been facing various challenges, which we are sure you are well aware of and we are trying to survive in such difficult times. We expect the press people to support our efforts, and you are free to visit our plant to establish the basic truths on the ground, as you seem to be misled by your sources,” said Mangani.

Surface Wilmar is owned by S R Amando Holdings Limited, Maritius and the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe.

