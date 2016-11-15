By Batsirai Chikadaya

UNICEF, the United Nations program that provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to children and mothers in developing countries, is looking to invest in emerging markets tech start-ups. The UNICEF Innovation Fund is looking to invest in solutions for issues like transportation, identity, wearable technology, finance, and personal data. The Innovation Fund initiative is a new approach […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

UNICEF looking to invest in emerging market tech start-ups with its new Innovation Fund initiative

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed