Unki Q4 production up seven percent to 19 900 oz

WORD platinum top producer Anglo America Platinum says production at its Zimbabwe unit Unki near Shurugwi went up seven percent to 19,900 ounces in the fourth quarter driven by an increase in tonnes milled and higher grades.

Production at Unki which is the third largest platinum producer in Zimbabwe after Zimplats and Mimosa, has been on a steady rise since the mine was fully commissioned in January 2011.

In a quarterly update this week, Amplats reported a two percent increase in platinum production (expressed as metal in concentrate) to 610,100 ounces with strong production from its other mines in South Africa.

Mogalakwena production increased by 5 percent to 103,400 ounces primarily due to a 2 percent increase in grade to 3.1g/t while production at Amandelbult was flat at 121,100 ounces.

“Operational improvements across the portfolio delivered a 4 percent production increase on a copper equivalent basis in the quarter,” said Amplats chief executive Mark Cutifani.

“Refined platinum production decreased by 15 percent to 631,600 ounces following the Waterval Smelter run-out and subsequent rebuild which impacted refined production by 59,000 ounces in the quarter.” The Source