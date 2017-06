By Rufaro Madamombe

Today, we attended the launch for a partnership between EcoCash and ZINARA that introduced a new payment method for tollgate fees that uses EcoCash. At Mazoe tollgate, we saw the system in action and we can confirm that it will take you 15 seconds or less to pay for tollgate fees as they claimed at […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Update on EcoCash pre-pay tollgate fees system

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed