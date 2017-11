By William Chui

The US Embassy this morning responded to questions sent to them in regards to the arrest of Martha O’Donovan in the matter where the Zimbabwean Government is alleging that she degenerated the President of Zimbabwe through a tweet and “subverting a constitutional government through Masterminding a social media campaign to overthrow the government by unconstitutional […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

US Embassy Speaks On O’Donovan’s Arrest…

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed