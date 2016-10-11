US$10,5 billion required for irrigation development

ZIMBABWE will require at least US$10,5 billion for irrigation, infrastructure rehabilitation and development for sustainable food security in the face of climate change, the Financial Gazette has established.

The country is currently facing a severe drought that has left at least 4,1 million people in need of food assistance.

Presenting a paper titled: Zimbabwe’s Irrigation Potential: Management Models for Irrigation Schemes and Policy Initiatives for Efficient Irrigated Agriculture, at a high-level stakeholder validation workshop on agricultural policy in Harare organised by the National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF) in conjunction with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Conrad Zawe the director of Irrigation Development in the ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development said the characteristics of the country’s rainfall season required irrigation to supplement rain-fed agriculture.

The country has a potential of irrigating 2,5 million hectares, but would require US$10,5 billion to rehabilitate and develop the irrigation infrastructure.

Currently the country has 186 000 hectares of irrigable land of which 130 hectares is functional and the remaining 56 000 hectares need rehabilitation.

Manicaland has a potential of irrigating 273 000 hectares, but requires at least US$1,2 billion to develop that land. Mashonaland Central needs US$3 billion for 670 000 hectares; Mashonaland East US$1 billion for 231 000 hectares; Mashonaland West US$1,4 billion for 312 000 hectares; Masvingo US$986 million for 213 000 hectares; Matabeleland North would require US$2,1 billion to develop 455 000 hectares of land; Matabeleland South US$657 million for 146 000 hectares; and the Midlands needs US$900 million for 200 000 hectares of land.

“Infrastructure development remains the duty of responsible governments the world over. This could be in the form of a facilitative role in sourcing lines of credit for irrigation infrastructure development with beneficiaries responsible for the loan payment,” Zawe said.

