By Batsirai Chikadaya

According to POTRAZ’s latest sectoral report for the third quarter of 2016, there has been a decrease in the value of transactions done on mobile money (m-money) platforms for both cash-ins and cash-outs. Cash-Ins decreased by 4% from $460,240,971 in the second quarter of 2016 to $441,880,904 in the last quarter. Cash-outs decreased by 3.9% […]

Value of EcoCash, TeleCash and OneWallet transactions decreases, effect of cash crisis?

