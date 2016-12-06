Vice president Joe Biden hints at presidency run in 2020

JOE Biden has hinted he may run for the presidency at the next US election in 2020.

The current vice president was recorded by a reporter saying: “I’m gonna run in 2020.”

When asked what he would be running for, Biden replied: “For president.”

When he was pressed on the comment, he said: “I’m not committing not to run.

“I’m not committing to anything. I learned a long time ago fate has a strange way of intervening.”

Mr Biden’s remarks came after he presided over an emotional vote in the US Senate to rename part of a medical innovation bill following the death of his eldest son Beau of brain cancer last year.

The VP, who has been a senator for 36 years, decided not to run for this year’s presidential election after the window “closed” for him to launch a successful campaign as his family mourned Beau.

He mounted a presidential campaign in 2008 but dropped out to become the running mate for then Senator Barack Obama.

Mr Biden, who would be 77 in 2020, first entered the presidential race as long ago as 1988 but dropped out early.

Shortly after Mr Biden was first elected to the Senate in 1972, his first wife and one-year-old daughter died in a car accident. news.sky.com