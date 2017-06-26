Victor Wanyama Street in Tanzania axed after a day

TOTTENHAM and Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama was honoured in Tanzania on Saturday by having a street named after him in Dar es Salaam.

But the gesture looks to have been short-lived as local websites showed a picture of the street sign being taken away the following day.

A statement from the local Ubungo council said procedures to rename a street had not been observed.

There has been no reaction so far from Wanyama, who turned 26 on Sunday.

The footballer was in Tanzania on holiday and had attended a local tournament in the suburb of Ubungo.

Tottenham signed Wanyama from Southampton last July for $11m on a five-year deal.