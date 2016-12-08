Virtual Reality on the road to replacing your television.

0
Tech
December 8, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2016/12/virtual-reality-road-replacing-television/ target=_blank >Virtual Reality on the road to replacing your television.</a>
By

By Edwin Chabuka

Virtual reality is fast becoming ever so popular maturing from what was just a few startups developing it to some mainstream companies joining in. Yesterday Acer Starbreeze, Google, HTC VIVE, Facebook’s Oculus, Samsung, and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced creation of a non-profit organization of international headset manufacturers under the name Global Virtual Reality Association (GVRA). This […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Virtual Reality on the road to replacing your television.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostVirtual Reality on the road to replacing your television.
Older PostVirtual Reality on the road to replacing your television.

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Can the rand rescue Zimbabwe’s economy?