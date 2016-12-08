By Edwin Chabuka

Virtual reality is fast becoming ever so popular maturing from what was just a few startups developing it to some mainstream companies joining in. Yesterday Acer Starbreeze, Google, HTC VIVE, Facebook’s Oculus, Samsung, and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced creation of a non-profit organization of international headset manufacturers under the name Global Virtual Reality Association (GVRA). This […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Virtual Reality on the road to replacing your television.

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed