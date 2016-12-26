Brain Vitori suspended from bowling for 12 months

ZIMBABWE fast bowler Brian Vitori has been suspended from bowling in international cricket for 12 months, after his action for some deliveries was once again found to be illegal. He was hit with a suspension by the ICC because it was the second time in the space of two years that his action was deemed illegal.

Vitori had been suspended from bowling for an illegal action in February 2016 but was cleared by the ICC to resume bowling in June this year after undergoing remedial work.

Vitori can appeal against “any procedural aspect” of the latest test that led to his suspension, but he can approach the ICC for another assessment of his action only after 12 months.

The independent assessment of Vitori’s action took place at the University of Pretoria, an ICC-accredited testing facility in South Africa, on December 12. He had been reported for a suspect action during the tri-series final against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo on November 27, and tests revealed that some of his deliveries exceeded the permissible limit of 15 degrees.

Vitori, 26, has played four Tests, 20 ODIs and 11 T20Is since his debut in August 2011. The tri-series final against Sri Lanka in November, when Vitori took 3 for 52, was his first international match since he was reported for a suspect action for the first time, back in January.