VW Golf Clubsport…the coolest of hot hatches

IF there’s one attribute of the Golf GTI family that stands out, it’s the model’s discrete visage which seems like something of a contradiction in terms, don’t you think? Happily, the tweaked GTI Clubsport continues along the same path, showing off just enough changes to let others know that this is a Golf with an even bigger heart but not one that shouts too loudly about its pumping power.

The frontal presentation is most obviously titivated with new black bits and a semblance of a splitter -all practical, of course – and new side sills are in situ while at the back, a dual-plane wing and red GTI lettering issue something of a warning to the hordes that always seem to want to go on the attack. Oh, and the alloy wheel design is different but you don’t notice that when everything is going along ….. and it sits fractionally lower too.

It was Lord Acton who said that “power tends to corrupt while absolute power corrupts absolutely” but he obviously had no experience of the Golf GTI given that he made this statement just two years after the motor car was invented. I can’t think of any hatch that handles its horses with such aplomb and that applies especially to the Clubsport which boasts 195kW/350Nm on an everyday basis and up to 213kW/380Nm on overboost.

Given that all this grunt is fed through the front wheels only, the Clubsport’s composure is amazing. Its good manners simply won’t be corrupted thanks in part to a trick electronic differential and various other electronic aids, including launch control when the DSG gearbox is fitted.

Having experienced the then brand new Clubsport on a short-term basis on two separate occasions, and having been just a smidgin underwhelmed by its outright performance edge when compared with the 162kW “entry level” GTI, the chance of a whole week at the wheel of an example with 9 000km on the clock was seized with both feet.

What a difference! The acceleration and sheer pull of this nicely-loosened example was exhilarating in the extreme especially as the jet-like thrust is accompanied by a gorgeous induction snarl and a series of farts, pops and burbles from the plated pipes. Happily, torque steer is permanently awol.

Indeed, the quoted 0-100 time of 5.9s seems ever so conservative to me, such is the ease with which this 4-door hatch eats up tar. All the while, the 6-speed DSG dual clutch box flicks through the ratios so smoothly that only the rev counter and the change of exhaust note telegraph that another ratio has been selected. Happily, paddle shifts allow complete manual override and prove their worth on mountain passes in particular as engine compression can be used to control descent speeds.

Inside, the test unit was fitted with the wonderful (optional) sports seats wrapped in high quality, grippy cloth with just enough colour pigmentation to lift the slightly over-bearing blackness of the quite beautifully finished interior. Form-hugging seats always look good but are usually a nightmare to sit in thanks to a lack of padding depth and to bolsters that squeeze harder than a cast-iron vice. These are different though. They are clearly designed for large wurst-munching, beer slurping Bavarians which means they are fine for me too!

As for the rest of the car, it is pure Golf 7 which means it’s practical, it’s extremely well finished, it’s effortless to drive and it’s classless. It’s just as much at home driving to the supermarket as it is being flung around a track and on that score, I’d recommend any potential buyer to seek out the DCC option which allows personalised configuration of a number of driving functions, not least ride. Rather stick to the standard 18–inch wheels but if the visual appeal of the 19-inchers is too strong, then DCC in comfort mode is a near-essential addition for daily driving.

As many motoring luminaries have said– and Jeremy Clarkson is among them – the Golf GTI is all the car you’ll ever need. In Clubsport guise, it consolidates on this positioning with even sharper performance and dynamics that make it the best all-round performance hatch on sale ….. unless the AWD Golf R steps into the ring to challenge its FWD sibling!

(CFAO Volkswagen are the local importers and sadly, I don’t think they’ll be able to procure a Clubsport but dreaming does no-one any harm!)

