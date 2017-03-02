Wage bill: Councils’ Achilles’ heel

THE auditor general’s 2016 report indicates that some local authorities are going to the extent of falsifying facts in a bid to keep paying their staff outside government’s recommended 30:70 percent salary versus service delivery ratio.

Government policy stipulates that local authorities must allocate 30 percent of their budget for staff salaries and allowances while 70 percent must be allocated towards service delivery.

Mutare City Council, for instance, failed to comply with the required 30:70 ratio after US$4 959 829, meant for employment costs in the council’s 2013 annual budget was disguised as: “Repairs and maintenance”, in order to meet the required 30:70 ratio for budget approval purposes.

After the eastern city’s budget was approved, this amount was redirected to meet employment costs, highlighting how councils could be losing millions of United States dollars through dubious accounting entries.

For Mutare, 77 percent of the city’s budget was expended on salaries, 47 percentage points more than the stipulated percentage.

Even for small towns such as Norton, meeting the 30:70 percent ratio is proving difficult with the auditor general’s report indicating that its employment costs constituted 62 percent of total expenditure after the small town, 40 kilometres west of Harare, paid its workers US$3 108 321 in 2014 against revenue of US$5 022 069.

In Matabeleland North, 42 percent of Lupane Local Board’s revenue went towards meeting salaries and wages.

Gokwe Town Council has also been caught offside after failing to remit statutory deductions, while 59,6 percent of total expenditure incurred for 2015 by Makoni Rural Council went towards meeting salaries and wages.

As the trend persists, service delivery continues to suffer.

Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe secretary general, Lee Mutekede, said councils were doing their best to deflate the wage bills by coming up with a number of strategies to reduce employment costs.

Some are right-sizing employment levels, rationalising salaries through job evaluation and freezing some posts.

Mutekede suggested that there was need to give responsibility of the council schools to the school development committees since they were consuming a a significant portion of council budgets.

“Because of measures being taken, employment costs cannot be described as swelling, but rather as reducing.

“The increased employment costs have been a result of some historical factors such as the wholesale takeover of water and sewer management by theThe Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) in 2005.

“When the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) handed back the utility functions in 2009, it resulted in bloated staff establishments, resulting in high employment costs in councils.

“Councils are committed to restoring economic viability in operations, however, where salary reductions are being considered, councils have to be mindful of the legal consequences of unilaterally taking such decisions that affect employee welfare,” he said.

Lack of investment in infrastructure and failure to replace ageing machinery or maintaining equipment is also compromising service delivery.

At the time of presenting the 2016 auditor general’s report, Marondera Municipality, whose payroll accounts for over 68 percent of the budget, was owing the Local Authorities Pension Fund (LAPF) US$1 809 914.

The risks associated with such practices are financial losses arising from penalties and fines, which may be levied for late payment of dues.

The trend is also prevalent in the Victoria Falls Municipal Council where statutory deductions were not being remitted and the amounts had accumulated to a total of US$404 072 broken down as follows: Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) US$316 716, Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund US$10 364 and National Social Security Authority (NSSA) US $77 012 as at December 31, 2014.

In addition, the Victoria Falls Council owes US$1 343 219 to pension funds, funeral and medical aid assurance companies.

More than 30 percent of the resort town’s budget went towards meeting salaries and wages.

Chiredzi Town Council has not been remitting statutory and other deductions on time.

As at December 31, 2014 the council, whose total employment costs stood at 58 percent, owed various creditors US$1 953 789. Some US$20 813 was owed to funeral assurance and the worker’s union.

Benefits and allowances awarded to Karoi Town Council’s management staff were not subjected to PAYE, while tax deductions were not effected on taxable benefits such as motoring, housing, school fees, grocery, educational loans, mileage and fuel allocations.

Rusape Town Council did not remit statutory deductions to the respective authorities.

The total amount outstanding to these authorities was US$1 743 409 owed to NSSA US$28 219, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), US$601 168 and LAPF US$1 114 022.

The situation is even worse in major cities such as Harare.

Harare City Council’s labour bill has been swelling largely due to the payment of hefty holiday and education allowances to senior employees outside the payroll.

The risks associated with such practices are that such income is not taxed of which heavy penalties can be charged by ZIMRA.

There is also the risk that huge amounts of money may be lost due to fraudulent activities.

Harare City’s employment costs amount to 51 percent of total expenditure.

Employees accrue leave days beyond the stipulated ceiling set by both the council and in accordance with the Labour Act (Chapter 28:01) which stipulates a ceiling of 90 days.

By so doing, council creates a liability in the form of cash in lieu of leave days.

Against the background where council executives are paying themselves lucrative allowances, most residents have condemned local authorities for taking advantage of weaker governing systems to cash in on the ratepayers money.

Zimbabwe Union of Residents and Ratepayers Associations spokesperson, Marvellous Kumalo, said local authorities, at a national level are, still reluctant to implement standard labour practices.

“There seems to be no meaningful efforts by local authorities to reduce employment costs, but they rather maintaining the status quo. The cost of such huge expenditure on human resources is caused by extraordinary and unnecessarily large workforces that are in most instances under-utilised as social services continue to deteriorate on a daily basis,” he said.

He said government’s policy directing local authorities to implement the 30:70 percent ratio was just political rhetoric since nothing is being done to enforce the directive.

